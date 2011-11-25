iStonsoft iPod to Computer Transfer– Helps You Backuo iPod Files to Computer With Ease

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- With iStonsoft iPod to Computer Transfer, music, movie, photo, book, Audiobook, Voice Memo, Podcast, TV Show, Playlist and all the other contents can be transferred to computer in a direct mode and with outstanding processing speed. Without bandages of complicated computer operation as well as professional transferring knowledge, iStonsoft iPod to Computer is ingeniously designed for iPod users at a relatively competitive price of $29.95.



Moreover, how to transfer iPod to Computer with this amazing iPod to Computer Transfer: In the first place, you should download and run this software, and then connect your iPod to computer via data cable. Subsequently, all the detailed information about all your files on your iPod will be demonstrated in its interface automatically. And then select iPod files that you want to transfer, and save your transferred files in a destination folder by clicking "Advanced" button. Ultimately, you can directly click to transfer iPod files to your computer to finalize.



iStonsoft iPod to Computer can enable its users to copy and backup music, movie, photo, book, Audiobook, Voice Memo, Podcast, TV Show, Playlist and more from iPod to PC with its user-friendly interface and without any difficulty. Meanwhile, iStonsoft iPod to Computer is not only compatible with iPod exclusively, iPad, iPod touch and iPhone are also supportable by it powerfully and versatilely.



More detailed information, or want it to get to make a difference to your digital life? Please enter

http://www.istonsoft.com/ipod-to-computer-transfer.html