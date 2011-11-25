iStonsoft PDF to Image Converter is Available on the Market Now

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- iStonsoft Corporation, a professional multimedia software developer, today launched PDF to Image Converter which is especially designed for Windows users. This product's release indicates their technology breakthrough on Windows.



The new released PDF to Image Converter can help users to convert PDF to images like JPG, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, BMP, GIF etc. with 1:1 output quality, and it remains the original text, font, layout etc. In that way, you can print PDFs as you like. This software supports any PDF format version and doesn't require any additional software or libraries to perform conversion.



Highlight Features:



- Convert PDF to Image format

The best PDF to Image Conversion software accurately converts various PDF documents to distinct images swiftly in few steps. PDF to Image application switches number of single or multi-page PDF files in distinguished format images.



- Supports maximum image formats for output

This PDF to Image Converter supports number of image formats such as JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF and so on.



- Accurate conversion with fast speed

Conversion performed by PDF to Image tool accurately transfers the contents of initial PDF document to an image file or files. Just within a few clicks or steps, you can convert PDF to various image formats. With simple and clear layout, even a novice can use it easily.



Pricing and Availability

PDF to Image Converter is now available on iStonsoft official site with the retail price of $29.95. iStonsoft PDF to Image Converter also provides a 30-day trial version for users. For more detailed information, please visit iStonsoft official site: http://www.istonsoft.com/pdf-to-image-converter.html



About iStonsoft

iStonsoft Studio is passionate about multimedia software and provides both practical and cost-effective DVD rippers, video converters, PDF tools, ePub tools etc. With these easy-to-use programs and professional technical support, users will have a much better experience while enjoying their multimedia life.