iStonsoft Released iPad to Computer Transfer, A Supplement to iTunes

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- iStonsoft has made another forward steps in modern digital life with the brand new program of iPad to Computer Transfer, a professional and innovative software to transfer iPad files to computer.



iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer is a multifunctional program for iPad fans to transfer and back up iPad files to their computer. Furthermore, iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer can perform professional and fast conversion from music, movie, photo, book, audiobook, voice memo, Podcast, TV show, Playlist on iPad, iPod touch, iPhone to any folders for computer through several clicks by its users, owing to its sophisticated configuration and user-friendly interface.



“iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer can transfer iPad files to Computer in a very straightforward, fast and convenient way; and I am confident about that our software can be the top notch option for users with its revolutionary enhancements.”said by the developer of the software. And meanwhile, the development team has also been making steadfast contribution to perfect it in order to make a more significant contribution to its users.



Key features of iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer:



1. Powerful transferring functionalities from iPad to computer

With iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer, all the video compatible with MP4, MOV, M4V audio compatible with MP3, M4A, AAC, AIF, WAV and photo images in the files of BMP, PEG, GIF, PNG on your iPad can be transferred to computer with sound quality preservation and maintenance.



2. Professional backup and sharing achievements

With iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer, users can back up music, movie, photo, book, Audiobook, voice memo, podcast, TV show, playlist and more from iPod touch, iPhone or iPad to any folder for Computer flexibly and freely. By the way, all the converted files can be also shared with friends, co-workers and family members to enrich user’s digital life.



3. Convenient and concise operation

Automatically demonstration of iPad information, filter and quick search tools , two view modes, conversion of batch or parts of your iPad files at your option and automatically performance having all the settings been done can enable both computer expert and novice users to handle it without difficulty.



System Requirements:

OS System: Windows NT4/2000/2003/XP and Windows Vista, Windows 7

Hardware: 800MHz Intel or AMD CPU, or above; 512MB RAM or more



Pricing and Availability:

iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer is now available in the market at the price of $29.95; And if you want to get it or know more details, please visit http://www.istonsoft.com/ipad-to-computer-transfer.html