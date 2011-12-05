iStonsoft Releases A Serial of Software Tools for iPad User - iPad Transfer/iPad Converter

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Guided the aim to enrich and enhance modern multimedia life concerning of its users worldwide, iStonsoft, an independent developer of software programs, has been making conspicuous contributions to benefiting its users. And today, it has managed to release a series of software for iPad users including iPad to Computer Transfer, iPad Video Converter, PDF to ePub Converter and MOBI to ePub Converter user-friendly and powerfully.



iStonsoft iPad to Computer Transfer

Transfer and backup iPad files diverse in music, movie, photo, book, audiobook, Voice Memo, Podcast, TV Show, Playlist and other files to computer? iTunes says “No”, iStonsoft says “Yes”. With iPad to Computer Transfer, all the iPad files can be transferred into computer for backup in case of loosing files amazingly and wonderfully. Meanwhile, be computer novice or advanced computer users, users of all computer levels can handle it with ease due to its intutive and powerful interface.



iStonsoft Free iPad Video Converter

Convert Video files compatible with MP4, MOV, FLV, AVI, VOB, 3GP, 3G2, MKV, WMV, M4V, MPG(MPEG), TS, TRP, MTS, M2TS, TP, DAT, MOD, ASF and so on to iPad/iPad 2 MP4 formats in a direct and straightforward mode, impossible? With iStonsoft Free iPad Video Converter, this digital ideal can be rendered possible indeed with excellent conversion speed and outstanding output quality. In other words, users can be free to enjoy the privilege of viewing all their favorited video files with handsome iPad/ iPad 2 whenever and wherever on the go.



iStonsoft PDF to ePub Converter

Convert PDF files to ePub file to enjoy youe ebook life with iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Sony Reader or other eBook Readers easily and freely, kidding? With iStonsoft PDF to ePub Converter, this kind of digital pursuit can be come true with ease. Simultaneously, batch conversion can enable you to convert all the files you want to rip in one time conveniently and powerfully. But this optimal program is exclusively designated for Windows users, iStonsoft PDF to ePub Converter for Mac should be resorted to as to Mac users.



iStonsoft MOBI to ePub Converter

Convert MOBI to ePub files for reading on iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, NOOK, Mobipocket, iriver Story HD, Sony Reader, Android phones, and so on with a few mouse clicks, unbelievable? With iStonsoft MOBI to ePub Converter, users can import MOBI files into it, customize settings and start conversion to finalize the whole process with perfectly original MOBI files output quality perseverance in a superb speed.