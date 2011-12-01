iStonsoft Releases PDF to ePub Converter for Mac – Easily Convert PDF to ePub Converter on Mac

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- iStonsoft, a leading and professional multimedia software developer, today announces the release of PDF to ePub Converter for Mac, which is designated to Mac users to convert PDF to EPUB formats in a concise and straightforward way and make a difference to enriching and strengthening their modern eBook life as well.



iStonsoft PDF to ePub Converter can enable its users to enjoy fast and safe conversion process owing to its user-friendly interface as well as sophisticated configuration of batch conversion and partial conversion. Furthermore, users’ individual requirements of output eBooks can be also customized due to text and images to ePub and each page as an image to ePub options. Simultaneously, users can be rest assured that outstanding and excellent output files perseverance and maintenance will swallow their concern about the output quality with this powerful Mac PDF to ePub Converter.



On the other hand, during this contemporary society driven by advanced software, eBooks have been dominated modern readers life instead of paper book. However, buying eBooks from eBook Store has emptied our pocket purse once and more. Delightedly, with iStonsoft PDF to ePub Converter for Mac, users can convert all their cherished and favorite eBooks into Mac operating system at the price of only $39.95, and enjoy browsing them on portable device such as Apple iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, Sony Reader, Barnes & Noble nook etc on the go.



Availability: iStonsoft PDF to ePub Converter for Mac is available in its official website; And all of its users are welcome to get the trial version free of charge to experience how dose it to make a difference to their daily eBook life via the following approach: http://www.istonsoft.com/pdf-to-epub-converter-for-mac.html



System Requirement

CPU: Intel 512MHz

Hard Disk: 100M and above

Operating System: Mac OS X 10.6, Mac OS X 10.7 or later