iStonsoft Unveiled Its First Mac Product: HTML to ePub Converter for Mac

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- iStonsoft, a multimedia software publisher providing professional yet easy-to-use eBook conversion software, today announced the release of HTML to ePub Converter for Mac, an innovative ePub conversion tool for Mac users to convert HTML webpage files to ePub format.



iStonsoft HTML to ePub Converter for Mac is iStonsoft company’s first Mac product. The release of this product indicates their technology breakthrough on Mac OS X.



"ePub format is widely supported by many popular eReaders, and for most of our eBook fans, and people have strong needs to read HTML web files on portable hardware like Apple iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Sony Reader, Nook Tablet, iriver Story HD, etc. Converting HTML webpages to ePub format is an essential", said Annie Chen, Manager of eBook project of iStonsoft Corporation. “So, just try iStonsoft PDF to ePub Converter for Mac, it won’t let you down,” she added.



iStonsoft HTML to ePub Converter for Mac is an excellent conversion tool that is specially designed for Internet surfing fanciers to convert HTML files saved from web page to ePub eBooks and enjoying them on ePub compatible devices anytime and anywhere.



Key Features of iStonsoft HTML to ePub Converter for Mac:

1.Convert HTML to ePub for Mac

Convert HTML files to ePub format on Mac for easy reading on various mobile devices compatible with ePub.

2.Reserve Original Elements

Mac HTML to ePub Converter helps you to preserve all the original elements of the HTML files after conversion, such as text, graphics, images, hyperlinks and layout.

3.Batch conversion

You can convert any number of HTML files to ePub eBooks at one time. Save time and effort by converting several HTML files to ePub files at once.

4.Excellent Performance in Conversion

Processing excellent performance in conversion processing and super-high conversion speed will satisfy you greatly.

5.Easy to Use

Convert HTML to ePub on Mac with three simple steps, and support drag-and-drop operation.



System Requirements

OS Supported: Mac OS X 10.5, 10.6 or 10.7

Hardware Requirements: Intel 512MHz; 100M and above



Price and availability:

iStonsoft HTML to ePub Converter for Mac is at $39.95 and free trial version is offered before purchasing it.

You can download it on-line : http://www.istonsoft.com/html-to-epub-converter-for-mac.html