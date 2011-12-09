iStonsoft Word to ePub Converter, Convert All Word Files to ePub Straightforward

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- iStonsoft Word to ePub Converter has been released and launched today, which is ingeniously designed for Windows users to carry Word documents on the go whenever and wherever, as well as publish or share their word manuscripts in public into ePub eBook Readers such as Pad, iPad 2, iPhone, iPod touch, Sony Reader, Nook, iriver Story HD as the like in a concise and straightforward manner.



iStonsoft Word to ePub Converter can convert all versions of Word files into ePub for portable eBook Readers flawlessly and efficiently: With iStonsoft Word to ePub Converter available in digital life, users can simply drag and drop to finalize partial or batch Word to ePub conversion through several simple mouse clicks within a minute. Furthermore, integrity of original files from Word files to standard ePub files can be maintained and preserved sound well.



Benefits from iStonsoft Word to ePub Converter

1. Convert Word to ePub formats with the help of powerful functionalities and advanced configuration to render digital dream to put Word documents on palm or pocket at any time and at any place. Meanwhile, authors and publishers can popularize their masterpiece of Word files with ePub eBook Readers conveniently.



2. All the data and formatting from Word files to standard ePub files can be reserved with impeccable quality to mak you rest assured utterly concerning of output effects.



3. Multiple or respective Doc or Docx documents can be converted to ePub at one time so that much previous time can be saved and spared accordingly.

Difficulty Level: Easy

With clear interface as well as straightforward layout, all levels of computer users can handle it to enjoy converting Word to ePub just like a piece of cake indeed.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 2000 / XP / 2003 / Vista and Windows 7

Minimum Hardware Requirements: 500 MHz processor, 512 MB Memory, 50 MB hard disk space.



Price and Availability:

iStonsoft official website is now accessible to iStonsoft Word to ePub Converter at the price of $29.95. And if more detailed information are needed, http://www.istonsoft.com/word-to-epub-converter.html are open to all of its users wordwide.