iStudio Announces Monthly Competitions for Models, Photographers & Industry Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- All models, photographers, makeup artists, hair stylists and other professionals associated with the industry can stay connected with each other with the innovatively conceptualized online platform, iStudio. Besides offering great networking opportunities, the platform offers several types of tangible and intangible benefits that its registered members can always take advantage of. Recently, they announced to start monthly competitions where talented models and photographers can have the opportunity of winning prestigious assignments from some of the leading clients of the modeling, fashion and advertising industry.



Announcing about the competitions, the spokesperson for iStudio reveals that they are the biggest online community of fashion photographers, models and others associated with the industry and by creating these competitions, they give them joyful reasons of being the member of the community. He states, “We have thousands of job offers for models and photographers, available on our site on a daily basis. Now, our monthly competitions will give them the opportunity to get highly payable jobs straight from the industry.”



According to him, a member can host their profile with 100 pictures on the website which gets them the desired mileage and career promotions. The profile and portfolio showcased on iStudio are automatically shared with a number of agencies from across the globe and this opens up a new world of opportunities for the talented and budding models, photographers and others.



The creators of the website maintain that everyday several new and budding models, photographers and others are joining the network. They are posting their profiles, uploading their portfolios and making new connections to share their knowledge, experiences and also finding jobs and assignments. They maintain that all information and data uploaded on their network are fully secured with the 256 bit encryption and thus uploading data on the network is completely safe for the members.



According to the company sources, by starting their monthly competitions, they are adding one more reason of promoting and enjoying real benefits of this number one model and photographer network. Any model or photographer can join the network for free and can take part in their monthly competitions after completing a free registration on the website www.istudio.com.



About iStudio

iStudio is the internet network that connects models, photographers, makeup artists, hair stylists and other industry professionals from across the world. Models, photographers and others can create their profiles, upload their portfolios, post casting calls and can find models and modeling jobs. One can also make connections to promote their skills and enhance their career objectives.



