iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at iSun, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain iSun, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Williston, VT based iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. iSun, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $28.22 million in 2019 to $21.05 million in 2020.



Shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) declined from $32.24 per share in January 2021 to as low as $9.76 per share on April 20, 2021.



