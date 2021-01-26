IT and Technology Careers Throughout the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- As we enter the decade of 5G, the UK Government is keen to support and aid in the development of British industries through the help of 5G technologies to further establish the UK as a world leader. To provide this leverage in capitalising on the power of new technology, there has been a pledge of £28.3 million of government-business shared funding to nine ventures aimed at exploring how UK businesses can be ahead of the game by incorporating the use of 5G technologies. According to techUK, open RAN technology will be used as an alternative approach to develop telecommunications networks that allow for greater interoperability of radio equipment between vendors and will give network operators more options and versatility when they adopt 5G infrastructure.



Examples of these exciting projects include the Eden Universe which will explore how 5G and 360-degree video cameras can enhance the visitor's experience and the London-based Project Vista which will take full advantage of 5G to deliver new and exciting in-stadium digital experiences. In light of such a huge investment, this is an exciting time to explore development engineering jobs as well as software engineer jobs within the UK.



Glocomms was established in 2013 and is the UK's leading specialist IT and technology recruitment agency. The London-based team of specialist advisors has worked diligently to develop a network of business experts in more than 60 countries throughout the world to ensure that their industry and market knowledge is unrivalled. Their community of over 750 consultants are based internationally in 12+ offices, providing the company with a global approach to British technology recruiting. They provide permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to professionals within a variety of tech sectors including, enterprise solutions, cybersecurity, cloud & infrastructure, development & engineering, data & analytics, and commercial services professionals. With over 15 languages spoken throughout the company, Glocomms promotes a recruitment beyond borders ideology, and as part of the Phaidon International group they are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 best-in-class IT and Technology companies.



Glocomms is continuously looking for ways to enhance its already flourishing recruitment process, with the COVID-19 pandemic acting as a leading factor in the research undertaken by the firm. With this in mind, the company has recently published a white paper called 'The Work-Life Rebalance' which focuses on advice and guidance to promote the health and well-being of your employees as an essential factor when working from home. Glocomms believe that employers should modify their management styles around their employee's remote working situations. For those in management positions, who are trying to revitalise their online relationship with their team, this study is a wonderful and insightful read.



A myriad of interesting and dynamic roles in the UK are currently available through Glocomms, these include; Saleforce Developer, Sales Enterprise Sales Engineer, Salesforce Commerce Cloud Architect, Partner Sales Manager EMEA, and many more. Despite the disruptions caused as a result of the pandemic, there is a lot of potential for further development of the tech industry within the UK, and Glocomms are dedicated to filling the roles available with diligent professionals who are able to take the British technology industry to the next level.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



