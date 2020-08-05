IT and Technology Jobs Deutschland – Solving Skills Gaps and Optimising Opportunities

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Digital transformation has been pushed to the top of the agenda like never before in recent months. COVID-19 has brought topics such as cloud and infrastructure and cyber security new relevance and this has created a shift in thinking across the world in terms of what organisations need to do to respond effectively. One of the most obvious outcomes of this is an increase in IT and technology jobs and a range of opportunities for talented people to make career-defining moves. Glocomms Germany is a specialist leading recruiter for the tech sector, ensuring that individuals and organisations are able to connect in a mutually satisfying way.



Established in 2013, Glocomms Germany has partnered with candidates and businesses across the country, from Berlin and Frankfurt to Cologne, Munich and Hamburg, helping to solve skills gaps and create opportunities for talent to flourish. Germany is a key location for the tech world – this is the largest software market in Europe and the second largest market for security technology. Technology is fast changing the way that we live and work and, particularly under pandemic conditions, is a growing market with a constant need for talented, innovative and proactive people. Finding those people remains one of the biggest challenges that many enterprises face today – and identifying the right career next steps a key move for individuals. That's where Glocomms Germany comes in.



With a reach that extends to most major cities, including Berlin and Frankfurt, Cologne, Munich and Hamburg, the firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are mutually beneficial for the people and businesses involved. The team at Glocomms Germany has a broad range of expertise, including development and engineering, cloud and infrastructure and cybersecurity. Passionate and talented, the consultants have in-depth knowledge of the market and are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure that service standards remain high. The latest recruitment technology means that Glocomms Germany meets and exceeds expectations with respect to performance in an industry built on tech.



Alongside the Fourth Industrial Revolution, COVID-19 has been a game changer when it comes to team building for technology. Smart hiring decisions are essential in this uncertain and fast-moving environment and the support of an experienced and well-resourced partner such as Glocomms Germany can make all the difference to the organisations and individuals who have the potential to drive the sector onward.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms Germany offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms Germany. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about IT and Technology Jobs Deutschland visit https://www.glocomms.de/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.