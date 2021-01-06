IT and Technology Jobs in Germany - with the Largest Software Market in Europe, Germany Is a Fantastic Location to Further Tech Careers

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving immense change which can be felt by the physical, digital and biological worlds. It is an exciting time to be part of the IT and technology industry in Germany as these technological advancements are creating the next chapter in human development. Germany is known as the tech hub of Europe, with the largest software market across the continent, reported by Germany Works and the second largest European market for security technology, it is a fantastic location to be in to further your career. Get in touch with Glocomms' friendly consultants today to find out how you can define your next career move or source business-critical talent for your company.



Established in 2013, Glocomms are the leading specialist recruiters for business-critical talent in the tech sector for Germany and Europe. The firm are part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies and have a global network with 12+ office locations and 750+ employees working around the clock to provide optimal hiring solutions to their clients. Glocomms' Berlin based consultants are able to advise on job opportunities across the country from Hamburg to Frankfurt and Munich to Cologne. The firm's main aim is to give business managers and their company's peace of mind and the knowledge that their recruitment needs are in safe, expert hands. Glocomms have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable quick, efficient and accurate hiring for all those involved.



As we head towards the festive period and 2020 comes to an end, there is an air of excitement for the IT and technology recruitment sector. Prospects for 2021 are looking promising with a plethora of career opportunities available for passionate individuals. Glocomms continue to be dedicated to improve their best practices and those of their clients by providing research and reports on must-read topics. The firm is currently working on advancing the number of women of colour in STEM as it is currently reported that only 9.9% of STEM employees are women of colour. Furthermore the firm has created a whitepaper on 'The work-life rebalance' aimed at giving useful tips and tricks on how to be a great manager while working remotely. Glocomms believes this involves prioritising the health, wellbeing and productivity of your employees. It is a great read for professionals in a leadership role who are looking for ways to refresh the virtual connection they have with their staff.



There are currently a wide range of positions available in Germany for talented professionals who are ambitious and looking for a long career in the industry. The firm creates bespoke recruitment solutions across the tech industry in Germany from commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Positions available include: cybersecurity / internal audit - senior systems engineer, cloud data security architect, lead solutions architect - cloud security, regional sales manager - cloud application security, senior customer success manager - cloud security, regional sales director, Salesforce B2C commerce cloud developer and Salesforce CPQ consultant.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about IT and Technology Jobs Deutschland visit https://www.glocomms.de/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.