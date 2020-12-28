IT and Technology Jobs in the United States - Technological Changes Have Heightened the Need for Talented Professionals in the Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The Fourth Industrial Revolution is sending shockwaves through the technology industry in the United States. Companies from the east to the west coast are being forced to adapt to the extraordinary technological transformations or lose their business. Artificial intelligence, crowd-sharing and The Cloud are all new and exciting innovations which are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds we know. It is a hugely exciting time to join the tech industry in the United States as you could be involved in game-changing technological advancements. Glocomms are also offering 12 days of career advice as we head towards the much-needed festive period, these insights are helpful to candidates hoping to make a career move towards the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021.



Established in 2013, Glocomms have a global reach when it comes to talent acquisition. Their team of 750+ consultants are based in 12+ offices worldwide with a network which extends to 60+ countries. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to the tech industry in North America. The job opportunities on offer span the country from east to west coast with availability in New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Each consultant in the firm receives regular training on the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure their hiring techniques are producing optimal results for all candidates and clients. Glocomms appreciate that each search for talented new professionals or for the step in an individual's career is unique and tailor each recruitment process to the specifications they are given. By collaborating with companies of a variety of sizes, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, the firm has a breadth of knowledge on the industry markets to enable smart hiring decisions.



Glocomms offers recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors in the US, including: commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. There are currently a wide range of jobs available as the tech industry in the US is booming, these roles include: salesforce CPQ consultant, AEM architect, senior detection and response engineer, HCM architect, salesforce solution architect, salesforce service cloud developer, integration business analyst, ForgeRock developer and senior customer success manager - cloud security. Get in touch with Glocomms friendly consultants today to find out how you can define your next career move or find the right talent for your business.



Glocomms work around the clock to ensure they are providing unrivalled services for their clients and candidates. This includes giving up to date market research, trends and risk analysis as well as producing reports with advice and guidance on recent issues in the industry. The firm has recently published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which gives tips and tricks to employers who are looking to refresh their virtual connection with staff while working remotely. Glocomms understands that there is a huge importance in ensuring employees' health, wellbeing and productivity are the top priority of their employers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The work from home situation has continued for much longer than many of us anticipated, however, this means companies across the US and the world must ensure they are adapting their managerial strategies to suit this change.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about IT and Technology Jobs in USA visit https://www.glocomms.com.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms USA : +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Glocomms USA services, please go to



https://www.glocomms.com/.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.