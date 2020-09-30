IT and Technology Jobs in USA – An Exciting Opportunity to Be Challenged by New Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Glocomms are the leading specialist recruitment firm helping to secure business-critical talent in the IT and tech industry across the US. The firm have been working around the clock since 2013 to build a network of top companies, hiring professionals and managers to enhance their search for talent. Industry professionals and companies are facing a huge amount of pressure to up their game in the talent acquisition field to ensure the industry stays in the black and out of the red. The disruptions caused by the Fourth Industrial Revolution are sending waves throughout the industry and paired with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is needing to find new, innovative ways to capitalise on digitalisation and competition.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2013, Glocomms have a global reach when it comes to talent acquisition. Their team of 750+ consultants are based in 11+ offices worldwide with a network which extends to 60+ countries. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Glocomms offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to the tech industry in North America. The job opportunities on offer span the country from east to west coast with avaibility in New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Each consultant in the firm receives regular training on the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure their hiring techniques are producing optimal results for all candidates and clients. Glocomms appreciate that each search for talented new professionals or for the step in an individual's career is unique and tailor each recruitment process to the specifications they are given. By collaborating with companies of a variety of sizes, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, the firm have a breadth of knowledge on the industry markets to enable smart hiring decisions.



Glocomms cover a wide range of sectors in the tech industry from commercial services to cloud & infrastructure, cybersecurity, development & engineering and data & analytics. Each sector is looking for ambitious individuals who aren't afraid to be challenged by the transformations the industry is continually experiencing. Commercial services managers are looking to build dynamic teams who will introduce often life-changing technologies to the people who need them most. Cloud & infrastructure jobs along with cybersecurity are in high demand as the digital transformation of the industry is proving risky to many companies who need to secure their databases in quick succession. The development & engineering sector is an exciting place to further your career as this allows room for immense creativity through programming and coding to enable future technologies to be used efficiently across the country. Roles available currently through Glocomms include: cybersecurity/information assurance engineer, principal software engineer, data engineer, regional sales director, head of marketing for information security and senior solutions architect for cloud & application security. This is only a small selection of the immense variety of career paths Glocomms has to offer. Their passionate consultants are committed to ensuring each candidate is supported through the recruitment process and will take each step with them from the initial interview stages through to the receiving the offer letter.



