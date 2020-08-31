IT and Technology Jobs in USA – Flexibility Through Innovation and Adaptation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- The IT and technology sectors are facing immense change and disruption caused by innovation, competition and digitalisation of the world. Companies in the industry are having to think hard and fast about the moves they should make to ensure they stay afloat and thrive during the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Glocomms provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions from their global hubs across the world. They allow companies to have peace of mind when it comes to the challenge of talent acquisition today. Glocomms understand that it is the behind the scenes talent who can grasp the technological changes and transform the global business landscape. Adapting to drastic change has been at the forefront of everyone's minds during the worldwide pandemic which is being to ease but is leaving its long-lasting effect on America's economy. Glocomms are partnered with 71 world-leading companies, as part of the Phaidon International group, and can ensure the doors are opened for professionals searching for the next step in their career.



Glocomms were founded in 2013 and have been building a network of managers and professionals within the IT and technology sector ever since. Their consultants receive the most up-to-date training in recruitment technology to ensure their hiring techniques produce optimal results at an accelerated rate. With job opportunities and a wide ranging network, Glocomms can provide expert local and global knowledge with offices from the east to west coast of the US. From New York to San Francisco, the scope for their critical talent search does not stop short of dominating the recruitment industry worldwide. The firm collaborates daily with over 60 countries worldwide, from 11+ office locations hosted by 750+ employees.



It is an exciting yet testing time to work in the technology sector as companies are having to make frequent adaptations to their business models to keep up to speed with the regular technological changes. Since Glocomms was founded, the industry has seen a huge shift, this has included the changes of work situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From February to June most of the IT and technology workforce were working from home and the shift to a back to the office dynamic has involved ensuring the safety of all employees. Glocomms have made it a significant priority to guarantee social distancing measures are followed throughout the hiring process. This has involved introducing remote onboarding procedures such as video calls for interviews and virtual induction methods. The firm works hard to ensure the hiring process is done with ease and efficiency.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



Career opportunities within the IT and technology sector are plentiful, Glocomms over a range of areas such as commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, cyber security, development & engineering and data & analytics. Jobs in these sectors have the possibility of great career growth as the sector is looking for bright individuals who can progress and ensure the industry thrives. These roles include senior sales engineer, enterprise solution architect and sales director to name a few senior opportunities. The team of dedicated consultants are Glocomms are committed to supporting and advising clients and candidates on every step of the recruitment process.



About Glocomms

Glocomms goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.