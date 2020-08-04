IT and Technology Jobs in USA – Providing Channels for Continued Collaboration and Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- From the ongoing impact of COVID-19 to the effects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, technology has a major role to play in the way that society develops today. Particularly in recent months, it has been central to enabling ongoing business continuity and providing channels for continued collaboration and growth even in the face of worldwide lockdown. Glocomms USA has worked in this sector since 2013, partnering with organisations and individuals across the country in major cities such as New York and Dallas, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago, helping to find solutions where the critical challenge is talent.



Now is an incredibly significant time to work in technology. The sector has evolved over the past decade and been imbued with additional significance as huge proportions of workforces have had to work from home in the first part of this year. Even as many organisations start to return individuals to offices there is still significant emphasis on how to accommodate future COVID-19 aftershocks and what opportunities have been revealed by this shift to more flexible working options. IT and technology jobs are at the heart of making this happen, which is why professionals with these skills are in such high demand.



Many organisations within the tech sector have faced their own obstacles with respect to recruitment this year and Glocomms USA has been working to overcome this with a range of specialist solutions. The firm is part of a nationwide network that includes major cities on the east and west coasts, as well as everywhere in between, from New York to San Francisco to Dallas, Boston and Chicago. In addition to this countrywide reach Glocomms USA covers 60+ countries worldwide and the firm has 11+ office locations.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms USA offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms USA. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



The team of consultants at Glocomms USA is passionate and experienced and the firm invests a lot in internal development. This includes cutting edge recruitment technology and a programme of training to keep consultants' skills sharp. As a result, the firm is able to design and deliver permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are ideally suited to businesses. Areas of expertise reach across the tech sector and include cybersecurity and commercial services, as well as data and analytics and development and engineering. From Principal System Integrity Engineer to Senior Product Manager – Data, there are many IT and technology jobs in the UK that require the skills and insight of talented people to support resilience and progress.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.