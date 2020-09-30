IT and Technology Jobs on Deutschland – The Future of the Tech Sector Relies on Innovative Individuals Joining the Workforce

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Digital transformation has been the driving force in the demand for professionals with the skills to implement cutting-edge software into businesses across Germany and Europe. This is a vital step for companies to improve their productivity and workflow to ensure they remain in the black and out of the red. The German software market has had a 5.7% growth every year for the past five years providing a total of €19bn according to the European Information Technology Observatory . The future of the tech sector in Germany is waiting to be crafted, the industry needs innovative, bright-minded individuals who can code, design and curate autonomous infrastructure which will push the industry forward. Glocomms' team of dedicated consultants are ready and waiting to provide unrivalled recruitment solutions for the sector.



Established in 2013, Glocomms are the leading specialist recruiters for business-critical talent in the tech sector for Germany and Europe. The firm are part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies and have a global network with 11+ office locations and 750+ employees working around the clock to provide optimal hiring solutions to their clients. Glocomms' Berlin based consultants are able to advise on job opportunities across the country from Hamburg to Frankfurt and Munich to Cologne. The firm's main aim is to give business managers and their company's peace of mind and the knowledge that their recruitment needs are in safe, expert hands. Glocomms have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable quick, efficient and accurate hiring for all those involved.



Glocomms have expertise spanning the tech sector, from enterprise solutons, commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, cyber security, development & engineering and data & analytics. The opportunities available are varied and offer an exciting opportunity for progression for those ambitious professionals who wish to expand on their knowledge and expertise within the sector. Positions available within the tech sector through Glocomms currently include: head of marketing for information security, regional sales leader, senior solutions architect, lead customer success manager, federal sales manager and channel sales leader for threat & risk management. The possibility of a fruitful career in the tech sector in Germany is right around the corner as Glocomms are sourcing upcoming talent to place in positions across the country.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark on the German economy with the tech industry having to recoup the costs of the disruption with speed and precision. Professionals within the industry are having to be savvy with their recruitment decisions in order to hire the best individuals to keep the industry moving forward. Glocomms believes in empowering their candidates and clients through the recruitment process by keeping them up to date on current issues which will shape the future of the markets. With a consistent global service and a belief in recruitment beyond borders, the team of passionate consultants are dedicated to fidning the ideal partnership for client and candidate wherever that may be in the world. The firm has a vast network of industry professionals spanning 60+ countries globally to ensure their exceptional service is backed up by those in the sector.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



