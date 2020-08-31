IT and Technology Jobs on Deutschland – Valuable Hiring Solutions to Ensure the Tech Industry Thrives

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Tech companies and professionals are facing the pressure of the necessity to make valuable hiring decisions to positively impact their business model. The new wave of technological advances has shifted the traditional management of many sectors within the tech industry, resulting in high demand for ambitious professionals to join the workforce and help to maintain results. Established in 2013, Glocomms have built a network of expert professionals in the IT and technology sectors with one main purpose of solving the number one challenged faced by businesses today: talent. The firm understands the high demand for talent professionals who are a necessity in the technology sector during the current climate.



Germany is the epicentre of digitalisation in Europe, making it an increasingly exciting location to progress your IT and technology career. With job opportunities from every corner of the country, from Berlin to Munich and Frankfurt to Hamburg, the potential for growth of the brightest minds in the industry is on your doorstep. Glocomms believe in making real choices in advising companies and professionals on their hiring decisions, their consultants embed themselves into their chosen field and passionately inform on all challenges and opportunities within the sector. By providing a consistent service which undeniably produces optimal results, companies and candidates can feel at ease with their recruitment needs in the safe hands of Glocomms.



Glocomms have redefined the traditional recruitment process to adapt to the changing environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm have invested in extra time to ensure their clients are updated with any adaptations to the sourcing, selecting and securing of skilled candidates across the country and beyond. Part of the solution for this disruption has been to introduce remote onboarding processes such as video interviews, virtual conferencing and workforce consulting, to ensure both candidate and client receive high quality consulting despite the current climate. The firm have invested in the best in class training for their consultants to understand and master the use of the latest in recruitment technology to ensure the hiring process is fast paced and optimised for the best results.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



Jobs in the tech sector are varied spanning a multitude of sectors including commercial services for professionals with skills in sales engineering and product management to development and engineering for individuals with a creative flair who enjoy programming and coding. There is a plethora of positions available through Glocomms Deutschland across the country and worldwide including director of threat detection, Microsoft azure security engineer and data loss prevention analyst. With a network of professionals across 60+ countries and a base of 11+ office locations worldwide, Glocomm's team of 750 strong recruitment experts have in-depth local and global knowledge to inform and advise on recommended hiring procedures throughout this disruptive period. As part of the Phaidon International group, the company are the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading companies, meaning their expansive network is from a solid foundation of years of hard work to keep these connections thriving.



Glocomms have consultants who will support every step of the recruitment process for both professional candidates and clients.



