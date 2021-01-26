IT and Technology Jobs Throughout Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Digital transformation has been the driving force in the demand for professionals with the skills to implement cutting-edge software into businesses across Germany and Europe. In a year rife with uncertainty, we turned to technology to build bridges between family members, colleagues, and communities around the world. Trends that were already in the works such as the move to the cloud and remote collaboration were adopted widely. These technologies made it easier for workers to connect and collaborate with colleagues, but ultimately their utility was determined by whether they made workers' lives easier. In many cases, workers who had never used these technologies were forced to adopt them rapidly.



With cybercrime on the rise, it only takes one misstep to introduce devastating malware or viruses that can quickly overrun company systems. The future of Germany's tech industry is being shaped today which means the industry is continually on the hunt for talented forward thinkers to nurture the development of an ever-changing industry.



Founded in 2013, Glocomms is the leading international IT and Technology Recruitment Agency throughout Germany and Europe who pride themselves in providing business-critical talent for positions across the tech industry. The company is part of the Phaidon International Group, making it the chosen recruiting partner for 71 world-leading businesses that are supported by a worldwide network of over 750 diligent professionals based in 12 offices internationally. From Hamburg to Frankfurt and Munich to Cologne, Glocomms' consultants can advise on employment opportunities and openings across the country. The principal mission of the firm is to provide business managers with reassurance in understanding that their recruitment needs are in the best possible hands. Glocomms have invested heavily in the training of their consultants so that they are able to deploy a world-class service to clients through the use of best-in-class recruiting technologies and approaches, to ensure efficacy and accuracy in every aspect of the hiring process.



From enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, cyber security, development & engineering and data & analytics, Glocomms can provide expert knowledge regarding all aspects of the tech industry. For enthusiastic professionals who are keen to develop their skills and experience within the field, there are fantastic opportunities available for diverse positions that can facilitate career growth and expansion. Positions available within the tech sector through Glocomms currently include: Global Account Executive, Sales Director [EMEA], Sales Director [DACH], SAP Sales Executive, Lead Pre-Sales Engineer, SaaS Account Manager, Snowflake Architect, Commercial Account Executive [DACH], Senior Enterprise Account Executive [DACH], Territory Account Executive [DACH] and many more. The possibility of a fruitful career in the tech sector in Germany is right around the corner as Glocomms are sourcing upcoming talent to place in positions across the country.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



