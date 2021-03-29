IT and Technology Jobs Throughout the USA - 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- IT and technology have already played a crucial role in the way that the world has responded to the crisis of COVID-19. From track and trace to vaccine passports, it has enabled governments to develop measures to keep economies afloat and promote a faster recovery. Those in IT and technology jobs in the USA also have the potential to contribute to a more inclusive recovery from the pandemic, as emerging cutting-edge technologies can be used to minimize the inequalities that the pandemic has highlighted. UNCTAD's Technology and Innovation Report 2021 was published in February this year and established that rapidly developing frontier technologies, such as robotics, big data, drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI) (and ensuring that developing countries have equal access to them) - are going to be essential to COVID-19 recovery. This could help to overcome the divide that was created by the first industrial revolution, more than two centuries ago, and ensure that recovery from the pandemic is more inclusive. From data analytics jobs to cyber security jobs, those filling these positions are likely to have a prominent role to play in driving the world towards a recovery that benefits many more people and creates additional equal opportunities for all.



Glocomms is proudly an IT and technology recruitment agency that sources talent for IT and technology jobs in the USA, with expertise across a range of crucial areas, including many of those in frontier technologies. It has access to a network that extends across more than 60 nations and is made up of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, covering specialisms such as cyber security, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering and data analytics. The business is a global one, with a team of more than 750 consultants delivering high-quality technology recruitment insight, advice and connections to businesses and individuals across an ever-evolving global industry. Glocomms supports businesses looking for new talent to fill permanent, contract and multi-hire positions, designing a range of solutions that make the most productive connections possible. As a technology recruiter working in the sector since 2013, Glocomms has a deep connection to how the industry is changing, as well as the challenges and opportunities that exist for every business within it. The Glocomms USA team is trained on an ongoing basis so that strategy and approach are always consistent with the latest sector developments, integrate cutting-edge tech and are designed to ensure alignment between the interests of candidates and businesses.



Glocomms partners with a variety of companies, from agile start-ups to internationally renowned brands and is the chosen IT and Technology recruitment agency for a broad spectrum of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group. Every client receives personal attention from the firm's consultants, who are committed to designing recruitment solutions that deliver on the individual objectives facing every enterprise. The American tech industry continues to evolve and with it the opportunities that are available to organizations looking to connect with the brightest talent to expand and grow a business offering. Currently, Glocomms has positions available throughout the US, in New York and San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, Boston and Dallas. These roles include, Product Manager, Product Marketing Manager, Senior Cyber Threat Analyst, Cyber Security Engineer [endpoint security], Network Security Architect, Director of Security Operations/Threat Intelligence, Security Systems Engineer [PKI], DevSecOps Engineer, Sales Engineer and Regional Sales Manager [West]. Glocomms USA's consultants are focused on connecting talented people with exciting opportunities in organizations where they can make a difference. Whether you're looking to make your next big career move or build a workforce of talented people, the team is well placed to help you do it.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.