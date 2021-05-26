London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- IT and Technology Recruitment

On either side of the Channel, recent steps have been taken to improve the security of public telecoms networks which are witnessing dramatics technical transitions. Although 5G can provide many advantages for consumers and businesses, its advances in virtualisation, cloud computing, and software are expected to advance supply chains, technology convergence, and service provision. The UK Government has enacted new laws to strengthen the protection of telecoms infrastructure, under the Telecoms Security Bill, in order to ensure that telecoms networks and facilities are stable and robust.



Glocomms, the UK's leading specialist IT and technology recruitment agency, has specialised in delivering permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to a wealth of technology sectors – from commercial services jobs to development engineering jobs – since 2013. Their London-based team of expert advisors has worked ardently to foster a global network of business experts in over sixty countries to ensure they obtain unrivalled market expertise. The firm's 750+ consultants are spread over 12 offices worldwide, giving it a national outlook on British tech recruiting. Glocomms firmly believe in a recruitment beyond borders approach to recruitment, with over 15 languages spoken across the firm. As part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, they are the preferred recruiting partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. The firm works with a diverse range of clients, from agile start-ups to multinational organisations, to provide applicants with a variety of opportunities to explore and to place them in their desired role. Glocomms is dedicated to providing tailored recruitment opportunities for each and every candidate, since their consultants are aware that each search for talent is distinct and has its own set of complexities.



There are a number of exciting roles available at the moment through Glocomms throughout the UK, from Manchester to London, Birmingham and beyond. These positions include: Freelance Salesforce Business Analyst (SalesCloud), Azure Developer Dynamics HR, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Head of Sales Europe, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Sr Channel Account Manager DACH, Channel Partner Manager – Central Europe, Mid-Market Account Executive, Security Account Manager, UK&I Account Manager, and, Cloud Sales Specialist. As the technology sector recovers from the aftermath of the pandemic, there are many new and exciting opportunities readily available for diligent professionals.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at [insert relevant company]. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about IT and technology jobs UK visit

https://www.glocomms.co.uk/about-us.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms UK : +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.