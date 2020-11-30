IT and Technology Recruitment Agency US – A Booming Industry for Talented Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Glocomms was founded in 2013 and since then has worked around the clock to provide a peace of mind to companies with the main issue of securing talent. The firm has a team of 750+ consultants based in 12+ offices worldwide with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries. Glocomms are not afraid to challenge the changes the industry is currently facing and are committed to ensuring their consultants receive regular training in the latest recruitment technology to enable smart hiring decisions which will last. The firm works with a range of companies from agile start-ups to global powerhouses and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. Glocomms' on the ball consultants are passionate about providing individual hiring solutions for each of their clients as they understand that every talent search is different. There has never been a more exciting time to join the tech industry in the US and IT and technology careers are a perfect opportunity for ambitious individuals to jump in and get involved in making sure the industry stays in the black and out of the red.



There is plenty of opportunity for talented professionals to make a mark on the tech industry in the US. There are extraordinary changes happening in technology which are continuing the drive forward in human development across the US and the rest of the world. We must now learn to live with the Fourth Industrial Revolution which is merging the digital, physical and biological worlds. Glocomms are proud to be a specialist recruiter in the industry and have a wealth of knowledge behind them to guide candidates and clients on their recruitment journey. The firm works with a range of clients to help them secure business-critical talent from around the world focusing on recruitment beyond borders to ensure they can find a job which suits them. The firm have spent years networking with top companies, hiring managers and professionals to build a network of skilled professionals. Tech companies are under huge amounts of pressure to make smart hiring decisions to ensure their businesses are making strong moves in the industry.



Job roles currently available span the tech industry from cloud and infrastructure to commercial services, enterprise solutions, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Positions currently available through Glocomms include: channel sales manager, detection engineer, senior cloud solutions architect, sales engineer, java spring developer – spring boot, senior threat researcher, head of sales, partner sales manager EMEA, salesforce program manager and lead network security architect. These jobs are available from the west to east coast on the US including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Get in touch with Glocomms friendly consultants today to find out how to define your next career move or how to recruit talented professionals onto your team.



If you are an employer or manager, take a look at Glocomms recently published whitepaper 'The Work-Life Rebalance' to discover how to make the most of the work from home situation while ensuring your employees have their health and wellbeing at the top of their priority list. The report is a great read for those who are looking for new ways to reconnect with their staff virtually.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.