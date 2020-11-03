IT and Technology Recruitment Agency US – Technological Innovations Provide Exciting Job Opportunities Across the Country

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- The Fourth Industrial Revolution paired with the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the IT and technology industry like nothing else has done before. But the industry has fought back to keep with with huge advances in technology which have required the hiring of ambitious professionals. Hiring managers across the country are searching for smart, talented individuals to take on roles within the tech industry which will ensure companies remain in the black and out of the red. The Fourth Industrial Revolution also poses an exciting question mark above the changes which can be made to the industry to push it forward and to ensure the US' economy continues to grow. By fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, the opportunity for career progression is huge. New and stimulating roles are being introduced by tech companies every week. Join the movement now and take an exciting step in your career by getting in touch with Glocomms today.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology recruitment sectors and help them secure top talent."



Glocomms are pathing the way for IT and technology recruitment in the US, the firm are part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Founded in 2013, Glocomms have established a strong network of top companies, hiring managers and professionals in the tech industry to ensure they have the most up-to-date industry and market knowledge to enhance their decisions on behalf of candidates and clients. The firm create bespoke recruitment solutions for a wide range of specialist sectors in the tech industry including: commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the tech industry. Their 750+ employees and consultants receive extensive training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure speedy, accurate and precise hiring decisions are made. Glocomms have over 12 office locations around the world and a global network spanning 60+ countries. They are reimagining the recruitment process to provide optimal results for their candidates and clients.



Glocomms offers career opportunities across the US from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to San Francisco, Dallas to Charlotte and many more. The wealth of opportunity for a long-lasting, successful career could be on your doorstep with the guidance of Glocomms ambitious consultants. The firm are dedicated to ensuring candidates are receiving the best deal when being hired by a company. They have recently introduced a report which evaluates the work-life balance many professionals currently have and gives advise and tips for employers on how to ensure their staff are achieving a healthy work and personal life balance. Furthermore, Glocomms are committed to increasing diversity in their recruitment including women of color in STEM which is gradually rising but could do much to be improved.



Job roles currently available through Glocomms include: senior director - threat intelligence, service delivery manager, ACI engineer, ASR engineer, Salesforce CommerceCloud b2b, Salesforce marketing cloud expert, enterprise account executive, senior SE – IoT & networking security, threat analyst – cyber vendor, director – product marketing – IoT security, director – product management – cloud security and much more. Get in touch with Glocomms passionate consultants today to discover the next move in your tech career.



