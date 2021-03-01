IT and Technology Recruitment in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Germany, as well as many other European states, has faced intense instability and uncertainty throughout the pandemic, adapting to a new way of life which technology has undoubtedly aided. However, disruptions and fluctuations are not new for this sector. For the IT and technology industry, the fourth industrial revolution has provided new challenges and opportunities. Developments in artificial intelligence, 3D printing and quantum computing indicate just a few of the new and evolving technologies available to the industry. Glocomms are also looking towards the future and diversifying their hiring procedures, for example, advancing the number of women working in STEM.



Since 2013, Glocomms has specialised in delivering world-class recruitment solutions to businesses in the IT and technology industry. The firm endeavours to source talent for contract, permanent and multi-hire positions for various sectors including: enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. In order to ensure that optimum results are achieved for both clients and candidates, Glocomms invests heavily in development and training programmes for their 750+ consultants. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies that include novel start-ups and established global enterprises.



With the support and guidance offered by Glocomms, professionals have access to a plethora of diverse positions and organisations have access to some of the best industry talent from around the globe. Glocomms' consultants carefully manage every stage of the recruitment process, from source to hire, delivering credible results through their speed, precision and accuracy. The firm has developed an extensive network of industry professionals through ongoing networking with top companies and hiring managers to ensure that their network includes highly skilled and motivated individuals.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Roles currently available through Glocomms include: Account Executive Public Sector, Sales Director – EMEA, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Field Engineer – CCNA, Finance Project Manager, Partner Account Manager DACH, Commercial Account Executive DACH, Cloud Engineer, Solution Developer, International Pre-Sales Engineer. For a full list of positions and details about how Glocomms can support the talent search of your business visit: https://www.glocomms.de/



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.