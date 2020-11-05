IT and Technology Recruitment in Germany – An Exciting Time to Join the German Tech Industry and Adapt with the Current Climate

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- IT and technology companies in cities across Germany from Berlin to Hamburg, Munich to Cologne, are searching for new ways to make smart hiring decisions which will ensure they stay in the black and remain out of the red. The country, like many others across Europe, has faced immense disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has meant many workplaces have had to adapt to new regimes such as working from home. The technology industry is no stranger to disruption with innovative competition causing companies to have to keep up or lose out. The Fourth Industrial revolution is a huge disruptive force on the industry, however, it provides an exciting opportunity to embrace technological advancements as it merges the physical, digital and biological worlds. Glocomms are also looking towards the future and improving on their hiring procedures to be more inclusive, for example, driving diversity with advancing the number of women working in STEM.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology sectors to help them secure top talent."



Established in 2013, Glocomms are a leading specialist IT and technology recruitment agency in Germany. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors across the industry including: enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Glocomms have invested heavily in the regular training of their 750+ employees and consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to make the optimal results for clients and candidates. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies, working with a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. The opportunity for immense career progression is just around the corner with the support and guidance of Glocomms consultants who are committed to managing every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire with speed, precision and accuracy. The firm have dedicated years to networking with the top companies, hiring managers and professionals in the tech industry to build a network of highly skilled and motivated professionals.



Glocomms are dedicated to creating bespoke recruitment solutions the tech industry which is why they keep their community up-to-date with any changes that will force change in the workplace and in the hiring process. The firm keep their title as a leading tech recruitment agency due to their consistent service. They have recently created a report which focuses on working from home guidance for employers to take into consideration when adapting their work regime to establish a balanced and healthy work-life balance for their staff. Glocomms continuously take steps towards improving their practices and encouraging their clients to do so too.



Roles currently available through Glocomms include: service delivery manager, ACI engineer – remote start, ASR engineer – remote start, Salesforce CommerceCloud b2b, Salesforce Marketing Cloud expert, enterprise account executive, commercial account executive DACH, field sales manager – Benelux, lead pre-sales engineer and much more. The opportunity for career progression in the tech industry in Germany is fruitful. Get in touch with Glocomms friendly consultants today to find out what your next move will be.



