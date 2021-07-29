IT and Technology Sector Tackle COVID-19 Vaccine Mis-Information

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Facebook has been at the heart of many a controversy in recent years and now has been directly targeted by the US President for allowing the spread of COVID-19 vaccine mis-information. While President Biden originally described the social media platform as "killing people" by allowing the fake news to spread, this language has since been withdrawn and softened, moving the emphasis from Facebook itself to those who spread vaccine misinformation. A recent report revealed that there are just 12 individuals who have been responsible for the vast number of problematic posts on this topic on Facebook and who triggered the wave of misinformation that the nature of a social media network has amplified. In response to the criticism, it has received in recent months Facebook has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines and claims to be a reliable source of information. However, there are still widespread concerns about the way that some users have been able to exploit the platform to get a broader reach for a false message.



Glocomms has been supporting organizations in finding the talent behind the technology that transforms our world since the firm was first established in 2013. These are challenging times for those in the technology sector as the turbulence at Facebook clearly shows and for those in IT and technology sector careers there are opportunities to help make positive change and advance the industry forward. Glocomms supports talented people across a broad spectrum of IT and technology sector careers, including commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, cyber security, development & engineering and data & analytics. The firm has established a presence across the country in key locations from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This broad nationwide reach is supported by a unique international perspective that is the result of being part of a 750-strong global workforce that extends to 60 countries. The firm is also the go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group.



The team at Glocomms partners with organizations across the spectrum, from innovative start-ups to global brands, focusing on hiring for resilience and growth and allowing those in IT and technology sector careers to take career-defining next steps. The team designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that support key development goals for enterprises and help to streamline and simplify the hiring process so that it is straightforward and mutually beneficial for all involved. Glocomms invests heavily in its own people too, providing a wealth of ongoing training and ensuring that the team is always working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Over the years the firm has built up a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as key connections at enterprises across the tech sector. As a result, there are many different opportunities available in IT and technology sector careers including Senior DevOps Engineer, Information Security Engineer, VP Product Marketing Manager and Senior Director [Security Operations].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.