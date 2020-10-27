New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The IT BFSI Market is expected to reach USD 231.33 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increase in growth is mainly associated with the increase in consumer electronics like smart phones, laptop among others coupled with adoption of advanced technology services that allow thousands of customers to access similar resources helping companies to cut down their expenses. Based on statistics, the penetration of advanced cloud based platforms that helps to develop new technology is also a significant factor stimulating market demand.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the IT BFSI market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the IT BFSI industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Accenture, Adobe Systems, CA Technologies, Cognizant, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce.



The IT BFSI industry is segmented into:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



On-premises

Cloud



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Cyber security

Artificial Intelligence

Business Intelligence

ERP

HCM

ECM

CRM

Unified Communications



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Large Enterprises

SMEs



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Professional

Managed



Regional Outlook of IT BFSI Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global IT BFSI market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the IT BFSI industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the IT BFSI industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the IT BFSI market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the IT BFSI industry



Radical Features of the IT BFSI Market Report:



Valuable insights into the IT BFSI market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the IT BFSI industry.



