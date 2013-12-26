IT Business Confidence Tracker Report Q4 2013 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "IT Business Confidence Tracker Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
"IT Business Confidence Tracker Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Kable that globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the IT industry. This report also examines the current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the change in ICT product and services prices, industry growth prospects, customer confidence levels, and market trends currently affecting industry dynamics. The report identifies the pressing business concerns and key business priorities highlighted by industry executives which will affect the company's performance over the next six months.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Kable's exclusive panel of industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the IT industry, and forecasts the industry's growth prospects over the next six months. The report provides information about projected changes in the price of ICT products and services from existing levels, and identifies changes in customer confidence levels and investment activity towards specific sectors within the industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall, 69% and 68% of respondents expressed a positive outlook for both company and industry growth prospects over the next six months, respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
'Increase in market share' and the ability to 'retain customers' are the most preferred priorities by executives operating across all the regions.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"IT Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Kable that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and customer issues and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the IT industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the change in ICT product and services prices, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global IT industry over the next six months.
Key Features and Benefits
To identify the current and future operating conditions of the global economy.
Analyzes the global economic situation over the next six months as identified by respondents.
Uncovers the key issues and challenges that prevent respondents from doing business.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tata Consultancy Services, Seagate Technology, Infosys, Cisco, Cognizant Technology and SAP
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