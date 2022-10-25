IT Companies in Houston Offer Managed IT Services Including Cybersecurity, Cloud Services, Tech IT Services, Computer Network Support, Data Backup, IT Consulting Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2022 -- IT companies in Houston, TX, offer support across a wide range of Information Technology specialties so that clients can focus on their own core business without needing to become experts in the many aspects of IT that support a modern business. Managed IT services ideally follow a structured long-term strategy to anticipate and proactively manage needs. By understanding the client's business and assessing the current IT landscape, the stability of the systems can be optimized, staff productivity can be increased, and risks of outages and cyber threats are managed. Protecting systems from hackers is a primary concern, with Houston cyber security experts like Avatar Computer Solutions advising on email security, network security, and compliance issues. Tools to help manage the cybersecurity risks include vulnerability assessments, certified pen testers to simulate a cybersecurity attack on the computer systems, protection against ransomware, and the development of an Incident Response Plan to ensure that if an attack occurs and needs to be mitigated, staff are aware how to respond quickly and consistently, with written policy documents which can be distributed and tested following a staff training program. A proactive IT strategy is a powerful ally when warding off attacks that evolve over time. As a premier Houston IT consulting company, Avatar Computer Solutions work closely with clients on long-term goals and the shorter-term iterations required to reach them. With defined business objectives and outcomes that can be measured, Houston IT project management support leverages regular reporting to keep all stakeholders up to date and gives the business a chance to reprioritize and pivot to a new plan if a unique opportunity arises, or if the timeframe and budget need to be adjusted.

Many companies have already switched from costly infrastructure in their own data center to the cloud. Designing and implementing a plan to migrate existing computer systems to the cloud is a specialty of the team, with in-depth experience implementing applications on-premises, hosted, and in the cloud. Working with a wide variety of business sectors over time, Avatar Computer Solutions are able to devise an IT strategy that will convert investments into the most advantageous business application. Delivering high value with a tailored structure is one of the key goals. Business sectors which Avatar has industry-specific IT solutions for include credit unions, engineering, construction, healthcare, legal, professional services, and manufacturing. Taking healthcare as an example, the tailored IT strategy may focus on scalable solutions for practices both large and small, compliance with HIPAA standards, minimized server and network downtime so access is highly available, and enhanced security and protection from cyber threats, protecting the data of patients and minimizing the risk when migrating electronic health records.



