Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Fujitsu Limited (Japan), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hexaware Tech Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India), Ernst &Young (U.K), KPMG (Europe), PricewaterhouseCoopers (U.K), Avante (United States), Cognizant Tech Corp. (United States), Gartner, Inc. (United States), Syntel Inc. (United States), IBM Corp (United States), McKinsey & Company (United States).



Scope of the Report of IT Consulting Services - Procurement

IT consulting services in procurement involve the strategic guidance and expertise provided by specialized consultants to assist organizations in optimizing their information technology (IT) systems and processes related to procurement and supply chain management. These services aim to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall procurement operations by leveraging technology, best practices, and industry insights. IT consulting in procurement covers a wide spectrum of areas, including software selection, process design, vendor management, digital transformation, and data analytics.



In February 2020, McKinsey & Company announced that it has completed the acquisition of Orpheus, a German provider of spend analytics technology.

In January 2021, McKinsey & Company announced that it has completed the acquisition of Candid Partners, an Atlanta-based provider of cloud consulting services to large organizations.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Information protection (Data loss prevention, authentication and encryption), Threat protection (Data center and end point), Web and cloud based protection, Services (Advisory, Design, Implementation, Financial, Healthcare, IT telecom))



Market Trends:

IT consulting services are helping organizations to manage their investment and technology and business strategies



Opportunities:

Cloud Infrastructure prospective is projected to create market opportunities for the market manufacturers



Market Drivers:

Current trend on Generalization of business and operating module

Requirement of IT investment monitoring

Transition in IT infrastructure to cloud computing infrastructure



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



