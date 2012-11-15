IT Consumables Market in Turkey 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the IT Consumables market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of 9.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government initiatives. The IT Consumables market in Turkey has also been witnessing improving economic stability. However, the increasing penetration of look-alike products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the IT Consumables Market in Turkey 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the IT Consumables market in Turkey market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. It includes the market for all types of IT consumables such as printer cartridges, printer ribbons, PC accessories, and magnetic ambient products across various end-user segments.



The markets that are not covered in this report are listed below:



Computer, laptop, netbook, notebook, smartphone, printer, any kind of peripheral Any support, maintenance, and services that are offered for/with IT consumables Components that are used in the manufacture of IT consumables.



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



