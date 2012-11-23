IT Consumables Market in Turkey 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- IT Consumables market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of 9.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government initiatives. The IT Consumables market in Turkey has also been witnessing improving economic stability. However, the increasing penetration of look-alike products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The IT Consumables Market in Turkey 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the IT Consumables market in Turkey market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. It includes the market for all types of IT consumables such as printer cartridges, printer ribbons, PC accessories, and magnetic ambient products across various end-user segments. The markets that are not covered in this report are listed below:

- Computer, laptop, netbook, notebook, smartphone, printer, any kind of peripheral

- Any support, maintenance, and services that are offered for/with IT consumables

- Components that are used in the manufacture of IT consumables.

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Despec Bilgisayar Pazarlamave Ticaret A.Åz., Ekip Elektronik A.Åz., Teknosa Ä°c ve DÄ±ÅŸ Ticaret A.Åz., and Xerox Turkey



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Arena Bilgisayar A.Åz. and Gurel Bilgisayar.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91705/it-consumables-market-in-turkey-2011-2015.html