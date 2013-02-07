IT Contractor Accountants, a Microsite of Contract Eye, Launches Its New and User-Friendly Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- IT Contractor Accountants (ITCA), a website that is devoted to helping fellow contractors select the best accountancy providers for their companies, has just launched its brand-new and easy-to-navigate site. The new site is owned and operated by Contract Eye Limited, one of the leading contracting news sites in the UK.



ITCA features concise guides regarding all aspects of selecting the right provider, along with guides that offer in-depth information about the fundamental aspects of limited company taxation.



Traditionally, the majority of IT contractors work through their own limited companies, and they often hire the services of specialist accountants to handle their company’s payrolls and accounts, as well as deal with Companies House and HMRC on a regular basis.



Over two decades ago, the contractor accountants market was made up of just a few major players. However, within the past five years, the number of specialist providers has increased significantly, which now means that IT contractors have a wider variety of accountants from which to choose.



James Leckie, ITCA’s founder, worked as an IT contractor for a number of years before running a series of industry news sites. As he explained, his own experiences with selecting an accountancy provider inspired him to create the new website.



“Over the past 15 years, the ITCA team have used the services of nearly a dozen different contractor services providers, and we have used our own experiences to help create a series of guides to help other contractors find the right accountant without having to learn the hard way,” Leckie said, adding that IT contractors must consider a variety of important factors when deciding which accountant to hire.



“With such a wide number of specialist accountants operating in the contracting market, the main ways to differentiate between firms is on customer service and price. However, you should not select an accountant purely on price alone.”



IT accountants who are interested in learning more about choosing an accountancy provider that is right for them are welcome to visit the new ITCA website at any time. There, they can browse through the in-depth information and guides that are featured on the site.



Other selection factors that are detailed in the new site, Leckie noted, include if the IT contractors will be provided with a dedicated account manager, if the firm provides online accounting facilities, and if so, if these accounts are updated in real time.



Knowing if any exit fees will be assessed should a contractor decide to change accountants is also important to determine ahead of time, Leckie said, as is finding out if the accountant will include the costs of completing the director’s Self Assessment Return. In addition, IT contractors should ask what recognised accountancy qualifications the firm’s key personnel holds.



Finally, Leckie noted, information on the ITCA website strongly urges IT contractors to ask trusted colleagues who they use for their accountancy provider.



“Your accountant will be your most trusted advisor during your contracting career, so we hope that our series of guides can help contractors make an informed choice from within a crowded market of providers.”



About IT Contractor Accountants

IT Contractor Accountants (ITCA) is owned and operated by Contract Eye Limited, a London-based business news service for contractors and freelancers. Alongside ITCA, the Contract Eye team also operates a number of other industry sites, including ContractEye.co.uk, and CompanyBug.co.uk. For more information, please visit http://www.itcontractoraccountants.com