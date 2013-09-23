IT Gifts Marketing Launching USB Business Card as Promotional Gift

Selangor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The world has undergone various technological advancements over the recent years now. When it comes to the important matter of gifts, there is a wide variety of them present in the market. However, they really do not have to be just those casual and normal ones. Individuals are recommended to turn towards IT gifts since they are quite in vogue these days. Pen drives have become rather common because of the fact that they are profoundly beneficial and portable at all times. For all those who are not aware, itgifts.com tends to provide one of the most exclusive IT gifts in town and all the interested buyers are recommended to hurry up in order to purchase the kind of IT gifts they want or prefer.



A premium gift is something which is surely available at the IT online storefront. These gifts include splendid options such as key shape, bracelet, custom made, plastic thumb, leather, metal and wooden pen drives. Not only are they extremely helpful but they also are affordable and prove to be a thoughtful and high-tech gift. In order to purchase the IT gifts at the earliest convenience, individuals are advised to visit the online storefront as soon as possible since the because of high demand, products tend to run out of stock swiftly.



Itgifts.com has recently started a promotional campaign where they wish to promote their card shape pen drive for the target market. For those who are not aware of this kind of pen drive, it is basically a USB in the shape of a credit card. Amongst all the other high-end designs within the pen drives, this is becoming fairly popular and has already triggered the attention of millions of people worldwide. Moreover, it makes an amazing IT gift because of the fact that is it utterly unrecognizable and rather trendy.



IT gifts is providing a massive range of these card shaped drives in various sizes and shapes for the utmost convenience of their customers from all over the world. The card pen drive is made by using the most top notch materials such as lightweight aluminum and plastic. After full color printing and toning, individuals can enjoy the kind of design and patterns they prefer of the drive. The most prominent benefit of purchasing the card pen drive is the fact that it is exceptionally portable and can be carried everywhere in a bag or even a pocket. Purchasing from IT gifts tends to provide true value for money; therefore, the chance really must not be missed out.



For more information, please visit http://www.itgifts.com.my/ or watch this YouTube Video.



Media Contact:

IT Gifts Marketing

Email: sales@itgifts.com.my

29-1, Jalan DU1/2, Taman Damai Utama, 47180 Puchong

Selangor, Malaysia