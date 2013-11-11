It Is Called BiggiFi and It Is the Best Smartphone Interface Technology for Your TV

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- BiggiFi is designed to be the smartphone interface technology for TVs. It allows users to run apps on their TV using their smartphone. It transforms the TV into a window into the mobile world while keeping the smartphone as the interface allowing the users to enjoy as many apps as they can without porting or specialized remotes. They can play games, look up restaurants, select movies, shop online together and more, right on the big TV screen.



BiggiFi is the first technology that retains the touch-based smartphone interaction that apps are built around while delivering these apps to the big screen. BiggiFi utilizes the user's smartphone as a controller, allowing them to use their smartphone to touch, pinch, slide, scroll, and tilt to interface with the TV in real-time. There is no need for a specialized controller. With BiggiFi, the phone just passes its control inputs and outputs to and from the BiggiFi device. The BiggiFi device hosts and runs the content. This reduces BiggiFi's phone-to-TV latency and provides a significant advantage over existing products, especially when dealing with time-sensitive activities such as gaming. The Interaction with BiggiFi is the same as with the smartphone!



BiggiFi comes with Dual-core A9 processor, Mauli 400 GPU, OS: Android 4.0, 1GB DDR, 4GB of Nand flash, Micro-SD slot, Built-in HDMI connector, HD display up to 1080p, USB 2.0 port for peripherals, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Support up to 4 users simultaneously on local LAN to connect to the device. There is also an exclusive multi-user SDK that can be used to create multiplayer apps for BiggiFi.



The team, that handles the BiggiFi's development is headed by Karl Zhao, who has worked for a number of Fortune 500 and start-up companies.



Other core members of the BiggiFi team include Holly Kaaret and Rain Peng. Holly oversees finance and operations for BiggiFi. Rain is the product guru behind BiggiFi.



The three founding members of the BiggiFi team, Karl, Holly, and Rain, have worked together for close to 5 years. They have developed technologies and provided services to market leading OEM customers in IPTV, media adapter, media console for fitness equipment and so on.



Now the team needs a little help! A funding campaign has been started on November 1, 2013 and will last till November 28, 2013. After two years of hard work, there is very little left to be done to cross the Finish line! They need help to fund the first batche of the BiggiFi device and the product fulfillment and FCC certification. The team will be very thankful to any contribution that will get them closer to the end.



For more information:

http://igg.me/at/biggifi/x/4585034