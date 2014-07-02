It Is Expected That the Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Will Show Enormous Growth with Credence in the Coming Years

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The report “Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market (On Premise, On Demand, Social Collaboration, Enterprise Social Networks) - Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)” provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by deployment, organizational size, verticals, and regions. The report covers all the major sub segments of the ESS market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the ESS market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective on the ESS market in the various verticals and regions.



Browse more than 39 market data tables with 7 figures spread through 136 pages and in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-social-software-market-568.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Make an Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=568



As the need for constant connectedness and mobility prevails, ESS promises to break through the existing geographical borders, thereby connecting people beyond their current job locations. The BYOD ecosystem is well-positioned to exploit opportunities in the ESS market, by adding ‘social’ features to their current offerings. Organizations such as Double-dutch and Magnet systems have already identified opportunities in this market and have developed mobile apps which enable individuals to avail functionalities of BYOD and get a wider reach socially, anytime and anywhere.



ESS lets companies to set up groups or private communities with clients or employees to access enterprise network with BYOD and easily share screens with multiple coworkers anytime and anywhere. These solutions allow businesses to offer unique value to employees and clients. Customization of software according to tasks for seamless integration with an organization’s current appliances, open-source architecture enabling customization at users end, and other such technologies add more momentum to the adoption of enterprise social across organizations. These developments along with the business value that they would deliver will make enterprise social a community norm rather than a compelling business option.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the ESS market by deployment: on-demand and, on-premise; by organizational size: small businesses, medium businesses, enterprises, and large enterprises; by verticals: academia and government, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail, high tech, telecommunications, and others; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the ESS market to grow from $4.77 billion in 2014 to $8.14 billion in 2019. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2014 to 2019.



Purchase a Copy of the Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=568



Browse Related Report



Enterprise Collaboration Market [Solutions (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, Collaboration Platforms, Enterprise Social), Services, Deployment, User Types (SME, Enterprises)] - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-collaboration-market-130299553.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets