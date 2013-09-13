Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in Benelux 2012-2016 market report to its offering
TechNavio forecasts the IT Market in Benelux 2012-2016 at a CAGR of 3.24 percent for the period 2012–2016. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.
TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.
The report discusses about IT market in Europe and market share captured by Benelux countries. A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.
Overview of the market shares and landscape for three leading countries:
Netherlands
Luxembourg
Belgium
Overview of the IT Markets in Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium, with market shares and forecast for three categories:
Hardware
Software
Services
Overview of these end-user segments:
Large enterprises
Medium-sized enterprises
Small enterprises
Mentioning of prominent vendors, market shares, product portfolios and SWOT Analysis for:
Dell Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Co.
IBM Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:
Suppliers
Buyers
Substitutes
New entrants
Market competition
Note: All of the segments above are supplemented with a combination of statistical data, graphical analysis, and verbal explanation.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/142005/it-market-in-benelux-2012-2016.html