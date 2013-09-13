Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in Benelux 2012-2016 market report to its offering

TechNavio forecasts the IT Market in Benelux 2012-2016 at a CAGR of 3.24 percent for the period 2012–2016. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



The report discusses about IT market in Europe and market share captured by Benelux countries. A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of the market shares and landscape for three leading countries:



Netherlands



Luxembourg



Belgium



Overview of the IT Markets in Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium, with market shares and forecast for three categories:



Hardware



Software



Services



Overview of these end-user segments:



Large enterprises



Medium-sized enterprises



Small enterprises



Mentioning of prominent vendors, market shares, product portfolios and SWOT Analysis for:



Dell Inc.



Hewlett-Packard Co.



IBM Corp.



Microsoft Corp.



Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



Suppliers



Buyers



Substitutes



New entrants



Market competition



Note: All of the segments above are supplemented with a combination of statistical data, graphical analysis, and verbal explanation.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142005/it-market-in-benelux-2012-2016.html