Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the IT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing IT talent. The IT market in China has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud- based services. However, increasing piracy in the Software industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



IT market in China 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the IT market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Digital China Holdings Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bloombase Technologies Ltd., CDC games, Doremisoft Studio, Founder Information Industry Group, Geomodeling, Inspur Group Co. Ltd., Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd., Kingsoft Corp. Ltd., NetEase, Neusoft, Perfect World Co. Ltd., RayooTech, Shanda Games Ltd., Shinetech Software Inc., Siloon Software Group Inc., Sohu Inc., Tencent, UFIDA Software Co. Ltd., YLMF Computer Technology Co. Ltd., Yongyou.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142615/it-market-in-china-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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