Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in Indonesia 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the IT market in Indonesia to grow at a CAGR of 17.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing support received by the Indonesian Government. The IT market in Indonesia has also been witnessing increasing adoption of E-commerce. However, increasing piracy in the Software segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

IT Market in Indonesia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the IT market in Indonesia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Acer Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and Telkomsigma.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Acer Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and Telkomsigma.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140221/it-market-in-indonesia-2012-2016.html