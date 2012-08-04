Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research.TechNavio's analysts forecast the Information Technology Market in Israel to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in governmental support. The IT market in Israel has also been witnessing increasing consolidation of the market. However, growing concerns of cyber security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the IT Market in Israel 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Israel region; it also covers the IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Hewlett Packard Co., IBM Corp., Malam-Team Ltd., and Microsoft Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/it-market-in-israel-2011-2015-report-555796