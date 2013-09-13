Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in Lebanon 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the IT market in Lebanon to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing support received from the Lebanese government. The IT market in Lebanon has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of internet in the country. However, the increasing piracy issues faced by the Software segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



IT Market in Lebanon 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the IT market in Lebanon and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Check Solutions, Clever Service, Computec Ltd., Computer Business Machines, Easysoft, Global Technology Solutions, Grapes Technologies, Impact Media Solutions, Integrated Digital Systems, Intellisoft, Mindfield, Profiles Software, Roxana, Softimpact, SoftSTM, Software Design Consulting Group, Zeustech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and ZuluApps.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142002/it-market-in-lebanon-2012-2016.html