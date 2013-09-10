Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in MEA Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the IT market in the MEA region to grow at a CAGR of 7.51 percent over the period 2012-2016. The increasing number of government initiatives is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The IT market in the MEA region has also been witnessing increased adoption of cloud services. However, the increasing number of hacker attacks and cybercrime could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

IT Market in the MEA Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the IT market in the MEA region market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AFI Infotech, AfricTek, Caseray Solutions Limited, Craft Silicon, Delta Software, Dimension Data Holdings, DreamOval, EBOX, FACTS Computer Software House, Fujisoft technology, MilSOFT, NiTSAK, RedCherry, Reliable IT Services, Softline, Qme software, and Verbanet Technologies.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.; AFI Infotech, AfricTek, Caseray Solutions Limited, Craft Silicon, Delta Software, Dimension Data Holdings, DreamOval, EBOX, FACTS Computer Software House, Fujisoft technology, MilSOFT, NiTSAK, RedCherry, Reliable IT Services, Softline, Qme software, and Verbanet Technologies.



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