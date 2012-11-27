IT Market in Poland 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Information Technology market in Poland to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government support. The IT market in Poland has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud services. However, the increase in cyber threats could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The IT Market in Poland 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only on Poland. It also covers the IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Asseco Poland S.A., HP Co., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: SAP AG, Oracle Corp., Accenture plc, Capgemini S.A., Intel Corp., Dell Inc., Blue Media S.A. and Comarch S.A.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
