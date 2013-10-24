Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in Qatar 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the IT market in Qatar to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government initiatives. The IT market in Qatar has also been witnessing increasing demand from SMEs. However, the high rate of software piracy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



IT Market in Qatar 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Qatar; it also covers the IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Accenture plc., Acer Inc., Al Rabban Computer Technology, Almana Computer Services WLL, Apple Inc., Argus Technologies, Capgemini S.A., CA Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Ltd., Delta Computer, Dell Inc., E-Solutions Middle East, Epicor Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., iGate Solutions, Infosys Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logic Information Technology Co.WLL, Qatar Datamation Systems, Qatari Computer Systems, and Stratiss Qatar.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144933/it-market-in-qatar-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604