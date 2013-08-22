Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in Russia 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the IT market in Russia to grow at a CAGR of 16.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the oil prices. The IT market in Russia has also been witnessing the increasing use of cloud computing. However, lack of legal framework to control piracy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

IT Market in Russia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the IT market in Russia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include ASUSTek Computer Inc., Hewlett Packard Co., IBM Corp., and National Computer Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are 1 C, AMT Group, Armada, Croc Inc., EPAM Systems, IBS, I-Teco, Kaspersky lab, LANIT, R-Style, Softline Co., and Technoserv.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ASUSTek Computer Inc., Hewlett Packard Co., IBM Corp., National Computer Corp., 1 C, AMT Group, Armada, Croc Inc., EPAM Systems, IBS, I-Teco, Kaspersky lab, LANIT, R-Style, Softline Co., and Technoserv.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140222/it-market-in-russia-2012-2016.html