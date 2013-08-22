Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Market in Thailand 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the IT market in Thailand to grow at a CAGR of 10.74 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing sale of computing devices. The IT market in Thailand has also been witnessing the rapid adoption of social media. However, the slow implementation of broadband and new technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

IT Market in Thailand 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the IT market in Thailand market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Acer Inc., Advanced Information Technology Public Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are A I System Co. Ltd, Accounting and System Analysis Co. Ltd., Arcadia Soft Company Ltd., Blue D zine Co., Ltd., DevService, Cube of Nine Co., Ltd., Enterprise Computing Services Co., Ltd., i-App Creation Co., Ltd., Longkong Studio Co. Ltd., Magic Software Corp., Ltd., Manoa Software, Mobile Technology for Thailand, SoftControl, and Triple IT Services Co., Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Acer Inc., Advanced Information Technology Public Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp.,A I System Co. Ltd, Accounting and System Analysis Co. Ltd., Arcadia Soft Company Ltd., Blue D zine Co., Ltd., DevService, Cube of Nine Co., Ltd., Enterprise Computing Services Co., Ltd., i-App Creation Co., Ltd., Longkong Studio Co. Ltd., Magic Software Corp., Ltd., Manoa Software, Mobile Technology for Thailand, SoftControl, and Triple IT Services Co., Ltd.



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