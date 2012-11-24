IT Market in the UK 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2012 -- The Information Technology market in the UK to grow at a CAGR of 5.26 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government support. The IT Market in the UK has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud services. However, cautious spending due to market speculations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The IT Market in the UK 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the UK. It also covers the IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include BT Group plc, Capita Group plc, HP Co., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Fujitsu Ltd., Capgemini S.A., Accenture plc, Microsoft Corp, and Oracle Corp., SAP AG, TCS Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90631/it-market-in-the-uk-2011-2015.html