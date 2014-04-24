IT Net Central Launches VPN Review Site

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- IT Net Central proudly announces the launch of their VPN review site, a site designed to provide unbiased reviews of services along with education about online security. "Online security remains critical, yet many struggle to ensure they are safe when using the Internet. Criminals continue to find ways to breach online security systems, as seen by recent incidents with Target and Michaels, which is why consumers need to remain vigilant at all times. IT Net Central functions to help make this task easier," Jason Moyer, site spokesperson, declares.



Many wonder about the uses of a virtual private network, and this information may be obtained by visiting IT Net Central. The site not only explains the uses of the network, it analyzes PPTP, a Microsoft creation, and how it provides security. The average person finds that, with one visit to the site, they have a much better understanding of this type of network and how it operates. As Moyer points out, one learns the two types of VPNs available and how each benefits a company.



IT Net Central reviewed StrongVPN to see if this provider benefits consumers by offering the tools and features one wants and needs in a network of this type. This American provider appears to be a good choice at first glance, yet many, upon learning more about the service, worry about privacy and the company's reputation. The high cost of this service deters many also. "Read the StrongVPN review before deciding if this provider is right for you. Many, upon doing so, choose to look elsewhere for a provider to meet their VPN needs," Moyer continues.



The editor's choice for a VPN continues to be Hide My Ass. This provider is comprehensive, offering a host of services all designed to keep one anonymous while on the net. What really makes it stand out from competitors, however, is the outstanding customer service along with the huge range of servers. Customers find the company maintains almost 500 services housed in more than 60 countries.



"Visit IT Net Central to learn more about this company and why many wouldn't choose any other. The one drawback to this provider remains a lack of transparency in the areas of data retention and logging. Operating in the UK, this company adheres to their laws and regulations and, for those who are concerned by this, IT Net Central offers many other options and ITNetCentral VPN Reviews, making it easy for each consumer to discover the one which best meets their needs," Moyer proclaims.



About IT Net Central

IT Net Central specializing in assisting customers in need of a virtual private network for private browsing needs. IT Net Central provides education concerning online security and safety along with unbiased reviews of various virtual private network services.