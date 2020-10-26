New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market is expected to reach USD 70.87 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. IT operations analytics (ITOA) is a developing technology adopted by various businesses to understand intricate patterns. The systems are intended to clean the massive amount of data utilizing numerical algorithms and other extraction mechanisms to recover vital information. Digitization trend is inspiring the SME's and other large businesses to opt for IT infrastructure, further accelerating the growth in choosing IT operational analytics solutions. Therefore, boosting the increase in revenue of the global market.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market include Evolven Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, ExtraHop Networks, Prelert Inc., VMware Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



On-Premise

Cloud



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Real-time Log Analytics

Application Performance Management

Infrastructure Management

Network and Security Management

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Root-Cause Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Machine-Based Learning

Visual Analytics

User-Behavior Analytics



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market by Product Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued….



