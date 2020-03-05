IT Operations Analytics Market Projected to Grow $19.84 Billion by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- According to a new market research report "IT Operations Analytics Market by Application (Real-Time Log Analytics, Application Performance Management), Technology/Tool (Visual Analytics, Machine-Based Learning), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2022",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) market projected to grow from $2.78 Billion in 2016 to $19.84 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers for this market include the high growth of IT operations data and adoption of BYOD and IoT in organizations across industries.



Browse in-depth TOC on "IT Operations Analytics Market"

73- Tables

47- Figures

138- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145809472



"Among applications, the real-time log analytics segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period"



Among applications, the real-time log analytics application segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. With the consistent increase in log and machine-generated data, organizations need to adopt real-time log analytics applications to provide faster, efficient, and innovative ways of log analysis. Adopting real-time log analytics applications is a high priority for organizations, and several of these have already adopted this application in their IT systems



"Among verticals, the media and entertainment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022"



Among all industry verticals, the market for media and entertainment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Organizations in this industry struggle with legacy business models, legacy infrastructure, and data, as these organizations attempt to understand the difference between content offered and customer demands. The media and entertainment industry is leveraging the benefits of ITOA solutions to manage infrastructure effectively and analyze huge amounts of IT operations data.



"North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global IT operations analytics market during the forecast period"



Among regions, the global ITOA market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is one of the highest revenue generating regions in the ITOA market. The growth of IT operational data and the increasing demand for next-generation ITOA solutions are the major factors driving the ITOA market in this region. It has been estimated that in North America, the amount of data generated as well as collected by various organizations is increasing tremendously on a daily basis. The primary reason for such growth in data in this region is the increasing use of mobiles and social media, BYOD in organizations, and the adoption of IoT, among others.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=145809472



The report also encompasses different growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product launches adopted by various key players to increase their shares in the global IT operations analytics market. Some of the major vendors of IT operations analytics solutions are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Evolven Software Inc. (U.S.), ExtraHop Networks Inc. (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), and Prelert Inc. (U.S.).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/it-operations-analytics.asp